Canada’s Stanley Cup drought lives on as the Oilers fall short in their comeback bid against Florida

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Canada’s Stanley Cup drought continues after the Edmonton Oilers fell short of coming back to win the final. They lost Game 7 to the Florida Panthers with Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl held off the scoresheet. The defeat came after the Oilers became the first team since the 1945 Detroit Red Wings to overcome a 3-0 deficit to force a deciding seventh game in the final. They could not join the 1942 Toronto Maple Leafs as the only ones to rally from that position to hoist the Cup. A team from Canada has not won it in 31 years and 30 seasons dating to the Montreal Canadiens in 1993.

