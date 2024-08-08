Canada’s Maude Charron takes silver as Luo Shifang gets China more Paris Olympic weightlifting gold

PARIS (AP) — Maude Charron of Canada was thrilled just to be at the Paris Olympics three years after winning weightlifting gold in Tokyo. She said it was “a cherry on top” taking home silver in the women’s 59-kilogram division after dealing with a knee injury and shedding more than 10 pounds to adjust to a new weight class. Luo Shifang won gold to give China a third weightlifting gold at the Games. Rizki Juniansyah of Indonesia won in the men’s 73 kilograms.

