Canada’s Gilles and Poirier win ice dance gold at Four Continents

SHANGHAI, China (AP) — Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier of Canada have captured their first International Skating Union title, winning the gold medal in ice dance at the Four Continents Figure Skating Championships. Skating to music from “Wuthering Heights,” two-time world bronze medalists Gilles and Poirier obtained level fours on their lifts, twizzles and dance spin to receive 128.87 points for a total of 214.36. Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Nikolaj Soerensen of Canada were second with 207.54 points while Christina Carreira and Anthony Ponomarenko of the United States took bronze with 194.14.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.