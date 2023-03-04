Canada’s David helps Lille draw at Lens 1-1

PARIS (AP) — Canada forward Jonathan David has snatched a second-half equalizer for Lille to finish 1-1 at bitter rival Lens in the French league’s northern derby. David’s 16th goal of the season came from a rebound in the 68th minute. Lens goalkeeper Brice Samba had denied consecutive efforts from Jonathan Bamba and Remy Cabella from close range.

