Canada’s Connor Bedard honored as IIHF’s first male player of the year

Presumptive No. 1 NHL draft pick Connor Bedard has been honored as the International Ice Hockey Federation’s first male player of the year. Bedard helped Canada win the past two world junior championships before turning 18. He was MVP of the most recent tournament after leading all players in scoring. Bedard is expected to be taken first in the draft next week by the Chicago Blackhawks. Hilary Knight was voted the IIHF’s first female player of the year for captaining the U.S. to gold at this year’s women’s world championship.

