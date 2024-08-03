Canada women’s soccer team ends scandal-plagued Olympic run in penalty shootout loss to Germany

MARSEILLE, France (AP) — Canada women’s soccer team lost a penalty shootout to Germany in the quarterfinals of the Paris Games, ending an Olympic run marred by a drone-spying scandal. Goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger saved two penalties then converted on her own attempt to send Germany into the semifinals with a 4-2 shootout win after a scoreless draw through extra time. Germany, which won the gold medal in 2016, will play the United States in the semifinals Tuesday in Lyon.

