Canada wins 2-1 over New Zealand to open the Olympics after drone scandal, Spain beats Japan 2-1

By ANNE M. PETERSON The Associated Press
Canada's Cloe Lacasse, right, is congratulated after scoring her side's first goal during the women's Group A soccer match between Canada and New Zealand at Geoffroy-Guichard stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 25, 2024, in Saint-Etienne, France. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Silvia Izquierdo]

Evelyne Viens scored in the 79th minute to give reigning Olympic champion Canada a 2-1 victory over New Zealand in a match that was overshadowed by allegations of drone surveillance at the Ferns’ practice. Mackenzie Barry gave New Zealand the early lead with a goal in the 13th minute, but Cloe Lacasse equalized for Canada in first-half stoppage time. Elsewhere, world champion Spain came from behind to beat Japan 2-1 thanks to a goal and an assist from Ballon d’Or winner Aitana Bonmati.

