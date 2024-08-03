Canada vs. Germany goes to extra time in Olympic women’s soccer quarterfinals

MARSEILLE, France (AP) — Germany and defending champion Canada played to a scoreless draw before going to extra time in the quarterfinals of the Olympic women’s soccer tournament. Canada has been dogged by a drone-spying scandal throughout the tournament. The winner goes on to play the United States in a semifinal on Tuesday in Lyon. The United States edged Japan 1-0 earlier in the day.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.