Canada vs. Germany goes to extra time in Olympic women’s soccer quarterfinals

By The Associated Press
Canada's Janine Beckie fights for the ball with Germany's Giulia Gwinn and Janina Minge during a women's quarterfinal soccer match between Canada and Germany at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024, at Marseille Stadium in Marseille, France. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Daniel Cole]

MARSEILLE, France (AP) — Germany and defending champion Canada played to a scoreless draw before going to extra time in the quarterfinals of the Olympic women’s soccer tournament. Canada has been dogged by a drone-spying scandal throughout the tournament. The winner goes on to play the United States in a semifinal on Tuesday in Lyon. The United States edged Japan 1-0 earlier in the day.

