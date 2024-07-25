Canada tops New Zealand to open Olympic women’s soccer after drone scandal, Spain rallies past Japan

By ANNE M. PETERSON The Associated Press
Canada's Cloe Lacasse, right, is congratulated after scoring her side's first goal during the women's Group A soccer match between Canada and New Zealand at Geoffroy-Guichard stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 25, 2024, in Saint-Etienne, France. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Silvia Izquierdo]

Evelyne Viens scored in the 79th minute to give reigning Olympic champion Canada a 2-1 victory over New Zealand in a match that was overshadowed by allegations of drone surveillance at the Ferns’ practice. Mackenzie Barry gave New Zealand the early lead with a goal in the 13th minute, but Cloe Lacasse equalized for Canada in first-half stoppage time. Elsewhere, world champion Spain came from behind to beat Japan 2-1 thanks to a goal and an assist from Ballon d’Or winner Aitana Bonmati.

