Canada tops Italy to win Billie Jean King Cup for 1st time one year after men’s team won Davis Cup

SEVILLE, Spain (AP) — Leylah Fernandez and Marina Stakusic won their singles matches as Canada defeated Italy 2-0 to claim its first-ever Billie Jean King Cup. Stakusic put Canada ahead by defeating Martina Trevisan 7-5, 6-3 for the biggest win of her career. Then Fernandez sealed the victory by defeating Jasmine Paolini 6-2, 6-3 at La Cartuja Stadium. Canada had beaten 11-time champion Czech Republic in the semifinals. Four-time champion Italy advanced past Slovenia for its first final appearance since 2013. Canada men’s team will try to defend its first Davis Cup title later this month in Malaga, Spain.

