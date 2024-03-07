Canada to play Netherlands in June 6 exhibition at Rotterdam

TORONTO (AP) — Canada will play the Netherlands in an exhibition on June 6 at Rotterdam in what the Canadians hope will be a prep match for the Copa América. Canada plays Trinidad and Tobago on March 23 at Frisco, Texas, for a berth in the Copa América. The winner advances to Group A matches against defending champion Argentina on June 20 at Atlanta, Peru five days later at Kansas City, Kansas, and Chile on June 29 at Orlando, Florida. The Netherlands is preparing for the European Championship in Germany, where it opens against Wales, Finland, Poland or Estonia on June 16.

