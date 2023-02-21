Canada ties up Rivalry Series with 5-1 win over U.S.

TROIS-RIVIERES, Quebec (AP) — If you enjoy do-or-die showdowns between acrimonious rivals, circle Wednesday on your calendar. After the United States took the first three games of the seven-game national women’s Rivalry Series, Canada has bounced back with three consecutive wins, including Monday night’s 5-1 victory at the sold-out Colisee Videotron. The seventh and deciding game will be played Wednesday at Place Bell in Laval, Quebec. Sarah Nurse, Laura Stacey, Claire Thompson, Brianne Jenner and Marie-Philip Poulin each scored for Canada. Kelly Pannek had the lone goal for the U.S.

