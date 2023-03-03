Canada Soccer, women’s team reach interim funding agreement

Canada Soccer and the women’s national team have agreed on an interim funding agreement that is retroactive to 2022 after players threatened to boycott team activities at last month’s SheBelieves Cup tournament. The two sides issued a joint statement which said the terms of the agreement include “per-game incentives and results-based compensation” similar to an agreement with the men’s team. The federation is still negotiating a collective bargaining agreement with both.

