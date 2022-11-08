Canada Soccer to reveal World Cup roster on Sunday

Canada coach John Herdman plans to announce his World Cup roster on Sunday. That’s 10 days before Canada opens play in Qatar against No. 2 Belgium. Herdman can name up to 26 players. The roster limit was 23 at past tournaments. Herdman currently is holding a camp in Bahrain for out-of-season players, with a game against Bahrain on Thursday. The full team will then play a final World Cup warmup on Nov. 17 against Japan in Dubai. Japan and Brazil already named their squads, and U.S. Soccer is scheduled to announce its roster on Wednesday in New York.

