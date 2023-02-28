Canada soccer head quits, unable to settle labor disputes

Nick Bontis resigned as president of the Canadian Soccer Association, acknowledging change is needed to achieve labor peace with the men’s and women’s teams. The move followed a letter from provincial and territorial soccer leaders asking Bontis to step down. Earlier this month, the Canadian men asked for Sport Minister Pascale St-Onge to remove the Canada Soccer leadershipi if it was “not willing to take immediate action to respond to the players’ demands and concerns.” Added the Canadian women: “If Canada Soccer is not willing or able to support our team, new leadership should be found.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.