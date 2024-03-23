Canada qualifies for Copa América with 2-0 win over Trinidad and Tobago

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Cyle Larin scored in the 61st minute, Jacob Sheffelburg added a goal in the first minute of stoppage time and Canada qualified for the Copa América with a 2-0 win over Trinidad and Tobago. Larin’s goal on a left-footed shot from just inside the penalty area from Iké Ugbos pass was his 29th in 66 international appearances. Sheffelburg added his second international goal on a left-footed shot off a pass from Jonathan David. Canada will open the Copa América against defending champion Argentina in June 20 in Atlanta, plays Chile five days later at East Rutherford, New Jersey, and Chile on June 29 at Orlando, Florida.

