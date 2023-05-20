Canada loses to Switzerland, US qualifies for quarters after 5th win at ice hockey worlds

RIGA, Latvia (AP) — The United States has shut out Denmark 3-0 to stay perfect at the ice hockey world championship. Alex Tuch scored one goal and added two assists for the U.S. to earn its fifth victory from five games. Goaltender Casey DeSmith stopped 22 shots. The Americans lead Group A and have secured a spot in the quarterfinals. Switzerland downed Canada 3-2 in a clash of two undefeated teams in Group B in Riga for a fifth win. The Czechs beat Norway 2-0 to join the Swiss in the last eight.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.