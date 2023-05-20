Canada loses to Switzerland, US qualifies for quarters after 5th win at ice hockey worlds
By The Associated Press
United States Patrick Brown, right, tries to score past Denmark's goalie Frederik Dichow during the group A match between United States and Denmark at the ice hockey world championship in Tampere, Finland, Saturday, May 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Pavel Golovkin]
RIGA, Latvia (AP) — The United States has shut out Denmark 3-0 to stay perfect at the ice hockey world championship. Alex Tuch scored one goal and added two assists for the U.S. to earn its fifth victory from five games. Goaltender Casey DeSmith stopped 22 shots. The Americans lead Group A and have secured a spot in the quarterfinals. Switzerland downed Canada 3-2 in a clash of two undefeated teams in Group B in Riga for a fifth win. The Czechs beat Norway 2-0 to join the Swiss in the last eight.
