Canada knocked out of world juniors by the Czech Republic in the quarterfinals on a last-minute goal

GOTHENBURG, Sweden (AP) — Canada is out of the world junior championship after losing to the Czech Republic 3-2 in the quarterfinals. St. Louis Blues prospect Jakub Stancl scored the go-ahead goal with 11.7 seconds left to stun the Canadians. Finland beat Slovakia 4-3 in overtime to advance ton the semifinals of the under-20 tournament. The United States played Latvia and host Sweden was set to face Switzerland in other quarterfinal action. Canada had won each of the previous two world junior tournaments and three of the past four.

