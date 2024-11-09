Canada evens Rivalry Series with US with shootout victory in Game 2

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (AP) — Marie-Phillip Poulin scored the go-ahead goal and 17-year-old Chloe Primerano scored her first career goal to clinch a 2-0 shootout win for Team Canada to even the Rivalry Series with the US at a win apiece. Poulin scored a short-handed goal in the second period, Laura Stacey scored two goals and Emma Maltais scored on a power play to give Canada a 4-1 lead in the third period and the Canadians had a five-minute power play with more than seven minutes left in regulation but saw it disappear in front of an enthusiastic Salt Lake City crowd cheering on a US rally.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.