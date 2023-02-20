Canada downs Brazil 2-0 in SheBelieves Cup

By The Associated Press
Canada defender Vanessa Gilles heads the ball during the first half of the team's SheBelieves Cup soccer match against Brazil on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Mark Zaleski]

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Vanessa Gilles and Evelyne Viens each scored for Canada in a 2-0 victory over Brazil in the SheBelieves Cup on Sunday. The United States won the earlier match 1-0 against Japan to take the lead in the SheBelieves standings heading into the final games in Frisco, Texas, on Wednesday. Gilles scored on a header in the 31st minute to give Canada the lead. It was her third international goal. Viens added Canada’s second goal in the 71st.

