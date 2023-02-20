Canada downs Brazil 2-0 in SheBelieves Cup

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Vanessa Gilles and Evelyne Viens each scored for Canada in a 2-0 victory over Brazil in the SheBelieves Cup on Sunday. The United States won the earlier match 1-0 against Japan to take the lead in the SheBelieves standings heading into the final games in Frisco, Texas, on Wednesday. Gilles scored on a header in the 31st minute to give Canada the lead. It was her third international goal. Viens added Canada’s second goal in the 71st.

