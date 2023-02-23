Canada completes Rivalry Series comeback with 5-0 victory

LAVAL, Quebec (AP) — Blayre Turnbull scored twice in a 32-second span midway through the second period and Canada overcame a three-game deficit to win the Rivalry Series, beating the United States 5-0 in Game 7 on Wednesday night in the women’s hockey showdown.

Turnbull scored on a power play with 9:34 left in the second to chase U.S. goalie Nicole Hensley, then quickly beat Maddie Rooney to make it 4-0.

Ann-Renée Desbiens made 25 saves for Canada.

Ella Shelton opened the scoring with 2:58 left in the first period, and Marie-Philip Poulin made it 2-0 at 3:41 of the second. After Turnbull’s goals, Victoria Bach scored on a backhander on a breakaway for a five-goal lead with 7:26 to go in the second.

Canada tied the series — which began Nov. 15 in Kelowna, British Columbia — with a 5-1 victory Monday night in Trois-Rivieres.

Canada's Ella Shelton against U.S. goaltender Nicole Hensley during the first period of Rivalry Series hockey game Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in Laval, Quebec. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Graham Hughes Canada's Victoria Bach (51) scores against U.S. goalie Maddie Rooney during the second period of Rivalry Series hockey game Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in Laval, Quebec. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Graham Hughes Previous Next

The U.S. won the opener 4-3 in a shootout, then took the second game 2-1 in Kamloops, British Columbia, on Nov. 17 and the third 4-2 in Seattle on Nov. 20. Canada rallied with a 3-2 victory in Game 4 in Henderson, Nevada, on Dec. 15 and a 3-2 overtime win in Los Angeles on Dec. 19.

