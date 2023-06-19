Canada coach John Herdman says more money needed for nation to compete

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Coach John Herdman challenged the Canada Soccer Association to increase resources ahead of co-hosting 2026 World Cup. Canada’s men have not won a trophy since the 2000 CONCACAF Gold Cup, where it beat Mexico 2-1 in the semifinals and defeated invited guest Colombia 2-0 in the final. Canada reached the World Cup last year for the first time since 1986, losing 1-0 to Belgium, 4-1 to Croatia and 2-1 to Morocco, which reached the semifinals. Because they are co-hosts, Canada, the U.S. and Mexico receive automatic berths for the 2026 tournament, where the field increases to 48 nations from 32.

