Canada coach John Herdman says governing body must quickly address its financial troubles

By The Associated Press
FILE- Canada head coach John Herdman watches his team during practice at the World Cup soccer tournament in Doha, Qatar, Nov. 28, 2022. Herdman challenged the Canada Soccer Association to increase resources ahead of the 2026 World Cup. “We've got to figure this out financially,” he said Sunday, June 18, 2023, after Canada's 2-0 loss to the United States in the CONCACAF Nations League final. Canada's men have not won a trophy since the 2000 CONCACAF Gold Cup. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Nathan Denette]

TORONTO (AP) — Men’s national team coach John Herdman says the Canadian Soccer Association must quicky address its financial troubles. Interim general secretary Jason deVos was quoted Monday by TSN as saying the federation might need to explore a bankruptcy filing. Herdman says: “We have to find solutions and find them quick.” Canada’s men reached the World Cup last year for the first time since 1986. After a loss to the United States in this month’s CONCACAF Nations League final, Herdman said his team needs more resources in the run-up to the 2026 World Cup, which Canada will co-host with the United States and Mexico.

