Canada coach John Herdman says governing body must quickly address its financial troubles

TORONTO (AP) — Men’s national team coach John Herdman says the Canadian Soccer Association must quicky address its financial troubles. Interim general secretary Jason deVos was quoted Monday by TSN as saying the federation might need to explore a bankruptcy filing. Herdman says: “We have to find solutions and find them quick.” Canada’s men reached the World Cup last year for the first time since 1986. After a loss to the United States in this month’s CONCACAF Nations League final, Herdman said his team needs more resources in the run-up to the 2026 World Cup, which Canada will co-host with the United States and Mexico.

