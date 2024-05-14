Canada blows 5-goal lead in 3rd period but beats Austria 7-6 in OT on Tavares tally

By The Associated Press
Norway's Michael Brandsegg-Nygard, left, celebrates with Norway's Mats Zuccarello, center, and Norway's Patrick Thoresen after scoring his sides first goal during the preliminary round match between Denmark and Norway at the Ice Hockey World Championships in Prague, Czech Republic, Tuesday, May 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Petr David Josek]

PRAGUE (AP) — Canada squandered a five-goal lead in the third period before John Tavares scored 15 seconds into overtime to give the defending champions a 7-6 win over Austria at the ice hockey world championship. The Canadians led 6-1 but Austria produced an unprecedented five-goal final period to force overtime in Prague. Marco Rossi’s backhander tied it at 6-6 with 49 seconds left. But in overtime Tavares carried the puck into the zone and snapped a wrist shot past goaltender David Madlener to clinch Canada’s third straight victory. Latvia beat Kazakhstan 2-0, Norway topped Denmark 2-0, and France defeated Poland 4-2.

