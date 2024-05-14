Canada blows 5-goal lead in 3rd period but beats Austria 7-6 in OT on Tavares tally

PRAGUE (AP) — Canada squandered a five-goal lead in the third period before John Tavares scored 15 seconds into overtime to give the defending champions a 7-6 win over Austria at the ice hockey world championship. The Canadians led 6-1 but Austria produced an unprecedented five-goal final period to force overtime in Prague. Marco Rossi’s backhander tied it at 6-6 with 49 seconds left. But in overtime Tavares carried the puck into the zone and snapped a wrist shot past goaltender David Madlener to clinch Canada’s third straight victory. Latvia beat Kazakhstan 2-0, Norway topped Denmark 2-0, and France defeated Poland 4-2.

