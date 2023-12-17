Canada beats US 3-2 to cut Americans’ Rivalry Series lead to 3-1

SARNIA, Ontario (AP) — Marie-Philip Poulin scored the lone shootout goal, Ann-Renée Desbiens made 22 save sand Canada beat the United States 3-2 on Saturday night to cut the Americans’ Rivalry Series lead to 3-1.

Canada overcame a two-goal deficit in the third period, with Danielle Serdachny scoring with 9:54 left and Ella Shelton tying it with 7:21 remaining.

“The game was such a back-and-forth contest,” U.S. coach John Wroblewski said. “It was a physical contest and a classic U.S.-Canada game.”

Megan Keller opened the scoring for the United States with a short-handed goal at 8:19 of the second period. Alex Carpenter made it 2-0 at 4:46 of the third.

Nicole Hensley stopped 24 shots for the Americans.

On Thursday night in Kitchener, U.S. captain Hilary Knight scored on a power play 28 seconds into overtime to give Americans a 3-2 victory.

The U.S. opened the series last month with a 3-1 victory in Tempe, Arizona, and a 5-2 decision in Los Angeles. The series shifts to Saskatchewan for games in Saskatoon on Feb. 7 and Regina on Feb. 9. Game 7 is set for St. Paul. Minnesota., on Feb. 11.

___ AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.