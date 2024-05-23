Canada beats Slovakia 6-3, Switzerland tops Germany 3-1 to reach semifinals at hockey worlds

By The Associated Press
Slovakia's Peter Ceresnak, right, skates past as Canada's Nick Paul, center, celebrates with Canada's Bowen Byram after scoring his sides third goal during the quarterfinal match between Canada and Slovakia at the Ice Hockey World Championships in Prague, Czech Republic, Thursday, May 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Petr David Josek]

PRAGUE (AP) — Defending champion Canada beat Slovakia 6-3 to reach the semifinals at the ice hockey world championship. Nick Paul scored two goals for the Canadians in Prague. Switzerland eliminated Germany in the other quarterfinal by edging last year’s runner-up 3-1 in Ostrava. In the remaining quarterfinals later Thursday, the United States faces the Czech Republic in Prague, while Sweden plays Finland in Ostrava.

