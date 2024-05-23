Canada beats Slovakia 6-3, Switzerland tops Germany 3-1 to reach semifinals at hockey worlds

PRAGUE (AP) — Defending champion Canada beat Slovakia 6-3 to reach the semifinals at the ice hockey world championship. Nick Paul scored two goals for the Canadians in Prague. Switzerland eliminated Germany in the other quarterfinal by edging last year’s runner-up 3-1 in Ostrava. In the remaining quarterfinals later Thursday, the United States faces the Czech Republic in Prague, while Sweden plays Finland in Ostrava.

