Canada beats Peru 1-0 at Copa America on David goal, first win over South American team in 24 years

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Jonathan David scored in the 74th minute, and Canada beat Peru 1-0 in the Copa America for its first victory over a South American opponent in 24 years. Peru played a man short after Miguel Araujo was given a red card in the 59th minute for a studs-up tackle on Jacob Shaffelburg, a call made after a video review. Canada got its first win in four matches under Jesse Marsch, the American hired as coach last month, and beat a South American team for the first time since a 2-0 victory over Colombia in the 2000 CONCACAF Gold Cup final.

