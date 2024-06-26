Canada beats Peru 1-0 at Copa America on David goal, first win over South American team in 24 years

By The Associated Press
Canada's Jonathan David, not seen, celebrates scoring the opening goal against Peru with teammates during a Copa America Group A soccer match in Kansas City, Kan., Tuesday, June 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Reed Hoffmann]

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Jonathan David scored in the 74th minute, and Canada beat Peru 1-0 in the Copa America for its first victory over a South American opponent in 24 years. Peru played a man short after Miguel Araujo was given a red card in the 59th minute for a studs-up tackle on Jacob Shaffelburg, a call made after a video review. Canada got its first win in four matches under Jesse Marsch, the American hired as coach last month, and beat a South American team for the first time since a 2-0 victory over Colombia in the 2000 CONCACAF Gold Cup final.

