Canada beats Italy to start Davis Cup title defense. U.S., Britain and Czech Republic also win

BOLOGNA, Italy (AP) — Canada has started the defense of its Davis Cup title by beating Italy 3-0 in the group stage of the finals while the United States, Britain and the Czech Republic also won. Alexis Galarneau beat Lorenzo Sonego 7-6 (8), 6-4 before Gabriel Diallo won 7-5, 6-4 against Lorenzo Musetti to assure victory for the Canadians in the Unipol Arena in Bologna. Galarneau then teamed up with Vasek Pospisil to win the doubles match. Canada beat Australia in last year’s final to win the biggest men’s team event in tennis for the first time. Australia opened with a 2-1 loss to Britain, the Americans beat Croatia 2-1 and the Czechs beat Spain 3-0.

