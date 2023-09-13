Canada beats Italy to start Davis Cup title defense. U.S., Britain and Czech Republic also win

By The Associated Press
Canada's Alexis Galarneau and Vasek Pospisil in action against Italy's Simone Bolelli and Matteo Arnaldi during the Davis Cup group stage tennis match at the Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy, Wednesday, Sept. 13. 2023. (Massimo Paolone/PA via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Massimo Paolone]

BOLOGNA, Italy (AP) — Canada has started the defense of its Davis Cup title by beating Italy 3-0 in the group stage of the finals while the United States, Britain and the Czech Republic also won. Alexis Galarneau beat Lorenzo Sonego 7-6 (8), 6-4 before Gabriel Diallo won 7-5, 6-4 against Lorenzo Musetti to assure victory for the Canadians in the Unipol Arena in Bologna. Galarneau then teamed up with Vasek Pospisil to win the doubles match. Canada beat Australia in last year’s final to win the biggest men’s team event in tennis for the first time. Australia opened with a 2-1 loss to Britain, the Americans beat Croatia 2-1 and the Czechs beat Spain 3-0.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.