Canada beats Czechs 4-3 in OT to remain unbeaten, US tops Latvia 6-3 at hockey worlds

PRAGUE (AP) — Dylan Cozens scored a short-handed goal in overtime for Canada to edge the Czech Republic 4-3 and complete the preliminary round at the ice hockey world championship with seven straight wins. The Buffalo Sabres center scored his second of the game with 1:47 left. Canada topped Group A and will face Slovakia in the quarterfinals Thursday. The United States finished second in Group B after beating Latvia 6-3 in their final preliminary game highlighted by Cole Caufield’s two goals and two assists. The Americans will play either the Czech Republic or Switzerland in the quarterfinals.

