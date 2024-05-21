Canada beats Czech Republic 4-3 in OT at men’s hockey world championship, US tops Latvia 6-3

By The Associated Press
Britain's Ben O'Connor, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring his sides first goal during the preliminary round match between Austria and Great Britain at the Ice Hockey World Championships in Prague, Czech Republic, Tuesday, May 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Petr David Josek]

PRAGUE (AP) — Dylan Cozens scored a short-handed goal in overtime for Canada to edge the Czech Republic 4-3 and complete the preliminary round at the ice hockey world championship with seven straight wins. The Buffalo Sabres center scored his second of the game with 1:47 left. Canada topped Group A and will face Slovakia in the quarterfinals Thursday. The United States finished second in Group B after beating Latvia 6-3. The Americans will play the Czech Republic in the quarterfinals. Switzerland will face Germany and Group B winner Sweden will meet Finland.

