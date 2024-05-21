Canada beats Czech Republic 4-3 in OT at men’s hockey world championship, US tops Latvia 6-3

PRAGUE (AP) — Dylan Cozens scored a short-handed goal in overtime for Canada to edge the Czech Republic 4-3 and complete the preliminary round at the ice hockey world championship with seven straight wins. The Buffalo Sabres center scored his second of the game with 1:47 left. Canada topped Group A and will face Slovakia in the quarterfinals Thursday. The United States finished second in Group B after beating Latvia 6-3. The Americans will play the Czech Republic in the quarterfinals. Switzerland will face Germany and Group B winner Sweden will meet Finland.

