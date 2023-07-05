Canada beats Cuba 4-2 and will play US in CONCACAF Gold Cup quarterfinal

HOUSTON (AP) — Canada advanced to a quarterfinal matchup against the United States in the CONCACAF Gold Cup, beating Cuba 4-2. Guatemala also advanced with a 3-2 victory over Guadeloupe at Harrison, New Jersey, and will play Jamaica in the opener of a quarterfinal doubleheader at Cincinnati on Sunday, followed by the U.S.-Canada matchup. Junior Hoilett, Jonathan Osorio, Jayden Nelson and Liam Millar scored for Canada. Guatemala won Group C with six points and Canada finished second with five. Guadeloupe had four and Cuba zero.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.