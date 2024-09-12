Canada, Australia and Germany set to advance in the Davis Cup Finals after group-stage wins

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Canada, Australia and Germany remain unbeaten in the group stage of the Davis Cup Finals after each winning their second straight match. Canada beat Finland 3-0 in Manchester, England, with wins from Denis Shapovalov and Felix Auger-Aliassime. Australia took a 2-0 lead against the Czech Republic after Czech player Tomas Machac retired injured for the second time in two days after playing only six minutes. Germany swept aside Chile 3-0 in Zhuhai, China. Maximilian Marterer and Yannick Hanfmann won for the Germans.

