Canada and Germany set to advance in the Davis Cup Finals after group-stage wins

ZHUHAI, China (AP) — Canada and Germany remain unbeaten in the group stage of the Davis Cup Finals after each winning their second straight match. Canada raced into an unassailable 2-0 lead against Finland in Manchester, England, with wins from Denis Shapovalov and Felix Auger-Aliassime. Germany swept aside Chile 3-0 in Zhuhai, China. Maximilian Marterer and Yannick Hanfmann won for the Germans.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.