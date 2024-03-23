Canada and Costa Rica complete Copa América field by winning qualifiers

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Canada beat Trinidad and Tobago 2-0 and Costa Rica rallied past Honduras 3-1 to complete the 16-nation field for the Copa América. Cyle Larin scored in the 61st minute and Jacob Sheffelburg added a goal in the first minute of stoppage time for Canada.. Canada will open the Copa América against defending champion Argentina in June 20, plays Chile five days later and Chile on June 29. Costa Rica starts on June 24 against Brazil, plays Colombia four days later aand closes the first round against Paraguay on July 2.

