Canada and Costa Rica complete Copa América field by winning qualifiers

By The Associated Press
Canada forward Alphonso Davies (19) jogs up field after taking a shot in the second half of a CONCACAF Nations League Play-In soccer match against Trinidad And Tobago, Saturday, March 23, 2024, in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Julio Cortez]

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Canada beat Trinidad and Tobago 2-0 and Costa Rica rallied past Honduras 3-1 to complete the 16-nation field for the Copa América. Cyle Larin scored in the 61st minute and Jacob Sheffelburg added a goal in the first minute of stoppage time for Canada.. Canada will open the Copa América against defending champion Argentina in June 20, plays Chile five days later and Chile on June 29. Costa Rica starts on June 24 against Brazil, plays Colombia four days later aand closes the first round against Paraguay on July 2.

