Canada advances to Copa America quarterfinals in first appearance after scoreless draw with Chile

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Maxime Crépeau finished with three saves to lead Canada to a scoreless draw with Chile at Inter&Co Stadium, sending the Canadians to the quarterfinal round of Copa America in their first appearance. Chile was forced to play a man down after Gabriel Suazo was tagged with a second yellow card in the 27th minute, but Canada (1-1-1) could not take advantage. Suazo also received a yellow card in the 12th minute, leading to the red card. Gabriel Arias saved two shots for Chile (0-1-2). Arias had both of his saves and Crépeau had one in the first half. Canada advanced to the quarterfinals, which begin on Thursday, when Group A leader Argentina beat Peru 2-0.

