Can too many tennis ball changes cause injuries? Players think so. The tours are checking

Pro tennis players have been wondering aloud whether arm injuries in their sport are related to the week-to-week changing of the tennis balls used by tournaments. Now the women’s and men’s tours are going to look into the matter and say they plan to come up with something by 2025. In the run-up to the Australian Open, defending champion Novak Djokovic’s right wrist was sore — hardly ideal for someone who swings his racket primarily with that arm. Other players have been dealing with those sorts of pains, too, as the year’s first Grand Slam tournament takes place at Melbourne Park.

