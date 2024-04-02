Can the Knicks or 76ers finally get back to the East finals? Their health may tell the tale

The New York Knicks have not made the conference finals since 2000. That’s one of the longest droughts in the NBA. Philadelphia hasn’t been that far since 2001. Both teams are facing health issues as they try to position themselves for a more lengthy run this year. Julius Randle of the Knicks hasn’t played since late January, and OG Anunoby hasn’t played in over two weeks. Philadelphia star Joel Embiid is working his way back from knee surgery.

