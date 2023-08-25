Can Taiwan get back to the top at Little League World Series? Curacao is next obstacle

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — Taiwan will face Curacao on Saturday to see which team will represent the international bracket in the Little League World Series championship, after Taiwan cruised to the tournament semifinal and Curacao managed to get through with just one loss. Taiwan has yet to lose a single game in the LLWS this year and has only allowed one run through the three it’s played. The team representing the Asia-Pacific region has been rolling over its opponents and beat Curacao 9-1 on Wednesday. Taiwan’s ace is Fan Chen-Jun, who has yet to allow a hit this tournament. Curacao, meanwhile, is looking for revenge after its blowout loss to the Taiwanese.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.