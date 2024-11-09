Can sent off as Dortmund loses again and Leverkusen drops more points in Bundesliga

BERLIN (AP) — Borussia Dortmund captain Emre Can has been sent off as his team slumped to its sixth straight away defeat by 3-1 at Mainz. Defending champion Bayer Leverkusen has dropped more points as Koji Miyoshi scored late for last-place Bochum to draw 1-1 in veteran coach Dieter Hecking’s first game in charge. Jamal Musiala’s brilliant strike from distance was enough for Bayern Munich to win at St. Pauli. Scottish forward Oliver Burke scored his first goal in more than a year for Werder Bremen to beat Holstein Kiel 2-1 at home.

