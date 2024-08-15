Can PSG remain dominant without Mbappé? What to know about the French league ahead of the new season

PARIS (AP) — Following Kylian Mbappé’s departure from Paris Saint-Germain to Real Madrid, the French league could become less predictable than it has been in recent years. Mbappé’s departure leaves a massive void at the Parc des Princes and marks the end of an era for PSG, which has dominated French soccer recently with 10 league titles in the last 12 seasons. Lille could pose the biggest challenge to PSG’s supremacy this season, especially with Bruno Genesio taking over as head coach. Meanwhile, Lyon and Monaco face challenges after turbulent offseasons, and the league itself enters uncharted waters with the British streaming service DAZN taking over the majority of TV rights. Marseille’s controversial signing of Mason Greenwood is also a talking point.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.