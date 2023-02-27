Can Manchester United really win a quadruple of trophies?

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United has gone from jeers to cheers in just 12 months. The League Cup final celebrations at Wembley came a year to the day since a chorus of boos rang around Old Trafford after a goalless draw with lowly Watford. The 20 times English champions went on to record their worst ever season in the Premier League and finished 35 points below title-winning Manchester City. Few could have expected such a rapid turnaround when new manager Erik ten Hag was hired last summer. But the Dutchman has now got fans thinking about an improbable quadruple of trophies in his first season in charge.

