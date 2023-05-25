Campillo takes 3-shot lead on opening day of Dutch Open

CROMVOIRT, Netherlands (AP) — Jorge Campillo has birdied his way to 9-under 63 for a three-shot lead after the opening round of the Dutch Open. Campillo started on the 10th tee and carded four straight birdies from the 11th. He finished with 10 altogether and one bogey at Bernardus Golf. Andy Sullivan, Joël Stalter and Pablo Larrazábal were joint second after their rounds of 66. Home favorite Joost Luiten was among a group of seven players a further shot back.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.