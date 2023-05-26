Campillo sees lead at KLM Open trimmed to 2 shots

CROMVOIRT, Netherlands (AP) — Spanish golfer Jorge Campillo saw his lead at the KLM Open trimmed to two strokes after shooting 1-under 71 in the second round of the European tour event. Campillo made 10 birdies in an opening-round 63 to gain a three-shot lead. He was efficient rather than spectacular around Bernardus Golf a day later in picking up strokes on the fourth and 15th holes. His only bogey of the day on the fifth after driving into trees and then finding a greenside bunker. Campillo is 10 under par overall. His nearest challenger is Renato Paratore, a 455th-ranked Italian, who shot 68.

