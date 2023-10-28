Campillo leads by 1 shot at Qatar Masters as fading light cuts short his third round

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Jorge Campillo led by one shot before the third round of the Qatar Masters was suspended because of fading light with the Spanish golfer having just the 18th hole left to play. Campillo will return Sunday bidding to win on the European tour for a fourth time and a second time this year. His other title in 2023 came at the Kenya Open in March. Sami Valimaki of Finland held the clubhouse lead after shooting a third straight round of 67. That left him 15-under par for the tournament. Campillo was the only player above him on the leaderboard and was 6 under for his third round with the par-5 last remaining.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.