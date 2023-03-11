Campillo finishes with 4 straight birdies to lead Kenya Open

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Jorge Campillo made eight birdies and finished with four in a row for a superb 63 to take the lead after three rounds of the European tour’s Kenya Open. The Spaniard moved to 13 under par overall for the clubhouse lead and no one could overtake that early mark. Campillo is ahead by a shot from Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre. MacIntyre put himself in the reckoning with a 6-under 65 on the par-71 Muthaiga Golf Club course. Japan’s Masahiro Kawamura and South Africa’s Jayden Schafter are tied for third two shots off the lead and also in the hunt for the title.

