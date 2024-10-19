Campillo and Guerrier share 3-shot lead of Andalucia Masters after three rounds

SAN ROQUE, Spain (AP) — Jorge Campillo and Julien Guerrier share a three-shot lead of the Andalucia Masters after three rounds. Campillo remains bogey-free through 54 rounds after hitting a 4-under 68 to remain atop the leaderboard for a second day. Round-one leader Guerrier pulled level with Campillo after hitting two eagles while carding a 9-under 63 at the Real Club de Golf Sotogrande in southern Spain. Englishman Dan Brown is his nearest chaser. Jordan Smith is four strokes back. Jon Rahm is tied for sixth at seven back along with Andy Sullivan.

