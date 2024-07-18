Campenaerts wins a 3-man sprint to take Tour de France stage as Pogacar keeps yellow jersey

BARCELONETTE, France (AP) — Belgian rider Victor Campenaerts posted the biggest win of his career Thursday as he claimed the tough and hilly 18th stage of the Tour de France after a three-man sprint. Campenaerts spent most of the day at the front and jumped away from a breakaway group some 40 kilometers from the finish together with Frenchman Matteo Vercher and Michal Kwiatkowski of Poland. Campenaerts, who won a Giro stage in 2021, patiently waited behind his rivals in the last kilometer before launching his sprint. The Lotto Dstny rider celebrated his win with his partner and baby, who were on a video call straight after the finish.

