Campbell’s late goal sends Montreal past Revolution 1-0

MONTREAL (AP) — Defender George Campbell scored his first goal of the season and just the second of his career late in the second half to rally CF Montreal to a 1-0 victory over New England in the Revolution’s first league match without goaltender Djordje Petrovic. Campbell used an assist from Lassi Lappalainen to score the winner in the 86th minute for Montreal (11-12-2). Earl Edwards Jr. had two saves in his second start of the season for New England (12-5-7). Petrovic signed to play for Chelsea in the Premier League. Petrovic left with a league-high 99 saves this season and a league-best 78.4 save percentage. Jonathan Sirois did not have to make a save in earning his 10th clean sheet of the season for Montreal, one behind league leader Stefan Frei of the Seattle Sounders.

