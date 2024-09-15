Campbell takes blame for clock-management disaster as Lions lose to Buccaneers, 20-16

DETROIT (AP) — Dan Campbell has never been the kind of coach who points fingers at his staff or players. So he took full responsibility for a second-quarter disaster that cost the Lions in a 20-16 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. With Detroit on the Tampa Bay 6 and the clock running at the end of the first half, a miscommunication led to the field-goal team coming onto the field as the offense was trying to spike the ball. The resulting penalty and clock runoff ended the half.

