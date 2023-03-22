Campbell new TCU women’s coach after taking Sac St to NCAA

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Mark Campbell has been named the new women’s basketball coach at TCU. The move comes after the former Oregon assistant took Sacramento State to its first NCAA Tournament in an impressive and quick turnaround. Sacramento State was coming off a 3-22 season when Campbell was hired two years ago. The Hornets won 14 games in Campbell’s first season, and then made another 11-win improvement this season while finishing 25-8 with Big Sky regular-season and tournament championships. He was on Oregon’s staff the seven seasons before that. Campbell replaces Raegan Pebley, who stepped down after nine seasons as TCU’s coach with a 141-138 record.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.